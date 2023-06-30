Interview: Content Guru, Digital Technology Leaders Awards finalist

Digital technology advancements have the potential to foster a fairer, more peaceful, and more just world.

One of the finalists is Content Guru, in the running for the Best Public Sector Digital Project.

We caught up with deputy CEO Martin Taylor to find out what makes his company different from others, and what are they working on this year.

Since co-founding the business, whose storm® cloud platform supports thousands of the world's largest governmental and private sector organisations, Martin has remained at the forefront of innovation in communications and customer experience technology.

His direct responsibilities include Content Guru's public sector and healthcare practice, which operates the omni-channel communications that underpin household-name services such as the DVLA, NHS 999 and 111, and Police 999 and 101.

Martin is an elected member of the CBI Tech Council, a member of the Forbes Tech Council and a member of the School of Management at King's College, London, where he lectures on strategy and entrepreneurship.

Computing: Please provide some background on your company for our readers. What makes you different from other companies?

Martin Taylor: Content Guru helps organisations deliver outstanding customer experience at scale. Our cloud-based solution, storm®, ensures that customers' requests and issues get quickly and accurately resolved - simply put, engagement made easy.

Storm is used by over 1,000 enterprise-scale public and private organisations in over 50 countries, and is trusted by leading global brands, such as AXA, Interflora and Rakuten, for their mission-critical communications.

Content Guru's mission and product roadmap is customer-inspired. Multiple sessions run throughout the year to help Content Guru's teams understand what our clients really want, as well as how we can improve our products for the millions of people who depend upon them every day. By doing so, we ensure that storm is tailored to our clients' needs, while keeping the solution at the forefront of innovation.

What one company achievement in the last 12 months are you most proud of?

I'm most proud of Content Guru's growing momentum within the UK emergency services sector. Most notably, every 999 call for an ambulance in England, Wales and Scotland passes through the NHS's storm-powered Intelligent Routing Platform (IRP) to find the best available call handler in the shortest time.

Meanwhile an increasing number of police forces are relying on Content Guru's dedicated Emergency Services Platform (ESP) for their critical communications. In the past year Content Guru has won contracts with leading UK police forces including the country's second largest, Police Scotland, as a growing number of forces look to migrate to cloud-based solutions. Surrey Police, Sussex Police and the British Transport Police - the latter looking after more than 3,000 train stations and depots across England, Wales and Scotland - have all placed their trust in storm's capabilities to modernise their communications and improve citizen experiences.

What are you working on this year?

AI is a key theme our teams are continuing to work on - from blending ChatGPT into the contact centre and power hyper-intelligent machine agents, to using real-time speech analytics to intelligently analyse call handlers' stress levels.

We also strive to help our clients improve their employee experience. We're developing our workforce engagement management Agent Assist tool to enable it to intelligently suggest responses to customer queries, while pushing workers towards relevant training during quiet periods.

What's more, we are expanding our API gateway and developer environment to make it easier for customers, partners and system integrators to leverage storm's open APIs via our marketplace.

Why are events like the Digital Technology Leaders Awards important to the IT industry?

As a cloud communications provider known for our leading-edge innovations, we have a privileged view 'behind the scenes' into the hard work and creativity that goes into developing and implementing the latest technology solutions. The Digital Technology Leaders Awards are hugely important in recognising the commitment that tech teams invest in creating technology that shapes the world. Being shortlisted for this award is testament to the imagination and innovation that our colleagues put in to making our storm cloud platform the most sought-after solution of its kind, worldwide.

