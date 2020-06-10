Digital Technology
Top 10 most read: Android five-way review, Aecom embraces AR and G4S goes Google
Another busy week in tech, whatever the weather
Enfield Council embraces AI with robot worker Amelia
System will help Enfield citizens find information and complete online applications
Nokia launches app-agnostic Impact IoT cloud platform
Intelligent Management Platform for All Connected Things aimed at operators, enterprises and governments
Cloud, big data and AI lead NHS digital transformation
Adoption of digital tech in public healthcare is accelerating
European Space Agency renews Lenovo deal as it aims to map the Milky Way
Mapping a billion stars requires a lot of compute power
Accenture and IPsoft create Amelia practice to boost AI in business
Partnership will create customised virtual agent technology
HP Inc looks to 3D tech, AI and IoT with new Tech Venture Group
3D transformation, immersive computing and hyper-mobility also in new division's sights
Companies splurging money on data scientists without knowing how to use them, says Lenovo
Mohammed Chaara claims companies are giving vast salaries to data scientists but don't have a strategy for making effective use of their skills
Virtual reality on the cusp of enterprise adoption
But augmented reality might be the best stepping stone