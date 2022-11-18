One of the purposes of the Women in Tech Excellence Awards is to showcase some brilliant role models for young women considering a career in technology. As Wincie Wong, Services Workforce Technical Capability Lead at NatWest explains here, only 27% are even thinking about a tech career when they're making choices about GCSEs, and only 3% would make it their top choice. Too many women are removing themselves from the tech talent pool, before they've realised that a career in technology can be one where they can really make a difference to people's lives.

Wong comments: "There are lots and lots of roles within tech and a lot of people also don't realise the impact tech can have. It's tech that can power solutions to climate change, the devices you use every day, or even your financial health. There are a lot of things that tech can do to improve the quality of people's lives and to improve the quality of the Earth that we live in."

