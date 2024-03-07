Web3 needs use cases, story tellers and more women

As Web3 and GenAI converge, women's input is vital

Penny Horwood
clock • 7 min read
Web3 needs use cases, story tellers and more women

As we approach International Women's Day 2024, two high-profile Web3 leaders share their thoughts on the convergence of Web3 and GenAI, the factors holding back greater adoption and why Web3 needs women if it’s going to fulfil its potential

Web3, the group of decentralised technologies built on blockchain, cryptography and decentralised protocols, could already have created a more equitable iteration of the internet. But one question ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Is the Gender Pay Gap a myth?

Leadership

Is the Gender Pay Gap a myth?

Yes. But also no.

clock 08 March 2024 • 6 min read
Why I'm optimistic on International Women's Day - despite the frustratingly slow pace of change

Careers and Skills

Why I'm optimistic on International Women's Day - despite the frustratingly slow pace of change

Things are moving in the right direction, now we need to focus on speed

clock 08 March 2024 • 6 min read
'Cybersecurity is a team sport, but it could do with a glow up'

Careers and Skills

'Cybersecurity is a team sport, but it could do with a glow up'

Lacework and AWS challenge outdated perceptions of cybersecurity and attract new talent

clock 27 February 2024 • 5 min read
Penny Horwood
Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

Is the Gender Pay Gap a myth?

Apple addresses two new zero-day flaws in iOS

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Leadership

Is the Gender Pay Gap a myth?
Leadership

Is the Gender Pay Gap a myth?

Yes. But also no.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 08 March 2024 • 6 min read
'It just suddenly narrows at the top': Advice for women seeking the C-suite
Leadership

'It just suddenly narrows at the top': Advice for women seeking the C-suite

Focus on doing the right thing – not the easy thing

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 06 March 2024 • 4 min read
Calling all innovators: Enter the IT Leaders 100 2024
Leadership

Calling all innovators: Enter the IT Leaders 100 2024

The definitive list of the most influential and inspiring figures in UK IT

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 13 February 2024 • 2 min read