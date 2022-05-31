Spanning demonstrates automated backup at Deskflix: Tech for SMEs

Speaking at Computing's recent Deskflix: Tech for SMEs event, SaaS backup and recovery company Spanning took attendees through a demonstration of its Spanning Backup for Microsoft 365 product.

Covering multiple SaaS tools, including OneDrive for Business, Exchange Online, Microsoft Teams and SharePoint Online, Spanning requires no on-premise software or hardware at all. It also has unlimited storage as standard: a welcome addition.

The company walked delegates through Spanning Backup for Microsoft 365's functionality and abilities: for example, automated daily backups, granular user-specific views and its public API.

To learn more about Spanning Backup for Microsoft 365, watch the presentation now: