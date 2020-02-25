automation
CRM in 2020 - it's all about the customer
With growing interest in AI, Computing Delta predicts customer relationship management will catch up with other enterprise IT systems in 2020
How DWP brought the business on-board with RPA
Using AWS cloud, the Department has scaled its use from four robots to 1,300 in 18 months
Automation will affect women more than men
A study has found that women are twice as likely to hold jobs that can be automated
Automation 'likely to make low-income work redundant', but won't lead to job losses
Enthusiasm is high among business leaders, but there are concerns around privacy
The ethical route to RPA
The industry has a duty to educate as well implement
How Caerphilly Council is improving customer experience despite a shrinking budget and workforce
Caerphilly Council's Richard Edmunds explains how he aims to save £40m over four years while improving services using robotic process automation
Ocado Technology is more advanced than Amazon, claim Peel Hunt analysts
In-house developed robots at Ocado's warehouse travel about three times faster than robots in Amazon's warehouse
Amazon accused of sacking warehouse workers based on automated HR systems
Amazon sacked more than 300 full-time employees at just one of its 75 North American warehouses in just one year
NHS Trust launches Robotic Process Automation Centre of Excellence
Chelsea and Westminster NHS Foundation Trust CFO Sandra Easton said that RPA at the Trust could provide a blueprint for a broader NHS rollout
A third of IT leaders say cost is an automation roadblock
But more than half are keen to pursue it anyway
Complexity is the first barrier to automation adoption
Lack of digital skills - at least partly the result of complex business practices - is the single biggest blocker to automation
More applications, more complexity: what is driving automation adoption?
Almost 60 per cent of UK firms identified the need to modernise as a reason to automate business processes
A quarter of UK businesses are still in the early stages of automation
23 per cent of firms say that they use little to no automation, but that is set to change soon
Training and engagement are the key to unlocking automation
Automation for automation's sake doesn't work, argues Krishnanand Nayak of SAP Fieldglass
Automation is here, how will you exploit it?
Hear from senior figures from the likes of GSK, Experian and Ticket Master on how the most advanced firms are exploting automation
We are a long way from achieving 'pure' AI, says AutoTrader's David Hoyle
AI that can truly replace humans is still in the distant future, and automation has a long way to go
Falling prices drive RPA adoption, says Gartner
The price for robotic process automation solutions will fall by as much as 15 per cent this year
Medium-sized firms expect automation to make them more competitive
The UK lags behind in automation adoption, but growth is forecast
This is what the cyber security will look like once attackers weaponise AI
Artificial intelligence will enable threats to learn as they go, remaining undetected for longer
Only 10 per cent of organisations have implemented upskilling programmes around automation
Training employees to deal with automation improves productivity and morale
Robotic process automation is a seed for digital transformation
Intent to invest in RPA is almost twice as high as the same for artificial intelligence or intelligent automation technologies
How Nielsen is evolving into an AI-first business
We have had to embrace three things: cloud, open source and mobile and we use AI where it makes sense, says chief research officer Mainak Mazumdar
SAP wants to bring together automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence in a single stack
The software giant will release a single end-to-end stack next year