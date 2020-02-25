Backup
How to safeguard your files against data loss
Why cloud storage is an amazing tool for keeping your information safe
How does DR differ from backup?
Having a solid disaster recovery plan is crucial to survival
IBM returns to virtual server data protection
Spectrum Protect Plus uses VADP as well as blockchain
Don't just sit on your backup data, use it!
New research from Computing reveals that much can be done with backup data, and that only a fifth of organisations are so far making effective use of it
La Redoute goes to managed cloud backup with Adapt solution
Clothing brand enjoys "versatility and cost advantages" in off-premise move
School burns down, but data recovered in hours with Redstor cloud solution
On-site data centre totalled - not a problem thanks to foresight of IT manager
V3 Summit: You can't do backup and recovery 'the old fashioned way' any more, warns Dell
Dell's Peter de Vente: Backup and recovery will have to change when organisations routinely hold hundreds of petabytes of data
CloudBerry Lab adds support for AWS Snowball to on-board data
CloudBerry Backup Server Edition lets customers use AWS Snowball appliance for initial backup
Falmouth Exeter Plus cuts data backup time by two-thirds with Arcserve Unified Data Protection
'We had to find something new - and what we've got from Arcserve is so much more than faster recovery,' said Nathan Prisk, FX Plus Head of technology and innovation
The advantages of managing DR from the hypervisor rather than the storage layer
Zerto's Chris Snell explains why DR/BC and replication need a rethink in the age of hybrid cloud
City University London selects 'always-on' Veeam to improve IT services
City University looks to improving IT services for students while slashing costs by one-third
Scania deploys Veeam Backup & Replication to improve virtualised disaster and backup recovery
'We can recover whole VMs, files and items almost instantly, despite data tripling during the last two years'
Ready to migrate the enterprise to Windows 10 already? Good luck with that
While most organisations will (wisely) be waiting before they move, those keen to upgrade now should plan carefully first, MTI's Asad Malik tells Computing
Forty per cent of London councils have not tested disaster recovery plans despite their key role in looming general election
Freedom of Information request made by Databarracks finds that despite councils having back-up solutions, they haven't been tested
3 keys to getting business buy-in for an enterprise wide back-up and recovery strategy
Keeping it reel - why tape storage isn't going away
For a data backup technology that dates from the early 1950s, tape remains surprisingly popular - especially given the rapid rise of SSD and cloud alternatives. Peter Gothard unspools the reasons behind its stubborn refusal to die
Backup and recovery: quantifying the cost of doing nothing
John Leonard on the art of selling a strategic approach to enterprise backup and recovery to the board
Your hard drive is playing up - should you stick it in the freezer?
John Leonard takes a look around the data recovery centre at Kroll Ontrack
Pinewood Studios Group 'saves 15 hours a week' with Veeam Essentials
Restoring Microsoft Exchange mailbox used to take firm a whole day, and now takes minutes
Will the UK's looming energy shortages send cloud computing overseas?
In just a few years time, most of the UK's coal, oil and nuclear power stations will be closed - leaving the UK perilously close to brownouts
Onsite control trumps cloud convenience for backup, says Sepaton
Despite the growing volume of data large firms are keeping backups in-house
Top 10 causes of IT disasters - and how to deal with them (Available on-demand)
Top 10 causes of IT disasters - watch now