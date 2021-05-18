Cybersecurity in the age of remote working

In this video from Computing's recent Deskflix - Digital Workplace, Ben King (Chief Security Officer - EMEA for Okta) shares his observations and the latest research to summarise the impact of the pandemic on the cybersecurity industry, as well as recent impacts affecting 2021 so far. Ben also shares his thoughts on cloud and how security leaders can effectively navigate what's important going forward.

