cyber-security
Journey to the centre of IT - What Jules Verne can teach security teams today
Getting a central view of everything you have, even when it is distributed, will help navigate threats and risks
Top three security tips for 2020 from the experts
'Secure inbound email' advise the experts. Computing speaks to luminaries from end user and vendor organisations, and learns that it's not about 'patch management'
"Security campaigns do not work," says infosec professor Adam Joinson
The psychologist and IT expert insists that employees are not the weak link in security that everyone assumes them to be
Forget zero-days, the most dangerous vulnerabilities are decades old, says ethical hacker
Ethical hacker Holly Grace Williams on the blind spots that lead to companies being compromised
Automation is key to escaping 'Excel hell'
Third-party risk requires constant monitoring, but too many businesses are stuck using manual approaches
Your organisation will be hacked, how will you respond, asks IBM
Speaking at Computing's Cyber Security Live conference, Mike Spradbery, senior technical leader, IBM Security UK & Ireland, explains what organisations need to think of when building their incident response plans.
UK targeted in 656 cyber attacks in the past 12 months, NCSC reveals
NCSC head Ciaran Martin points the finger of blame for the wave of cyber attacks targeting the UK at Russia, China, North Korea and Iran
Tiny $2 spy chip can be added to IT hardware, claims security researcher Monta Elkins
Bloomberg has been widely derided for its Supermicro spy-chip story, but Elkins claims it's feasible and low cost
Cyber Security Live: Predict, protect and survive
Strategy and tactics to fend off evolving threats
Public key spamming issue remains unfixed: Why is Tor so quiet about it?
We tried downloading the keyserver-crashing 0x4E2C6E8793298290 but it's still 'too large' to import
New 'highly targeted' mobile malware, dubbed 'Monokle', linked to Russian hackers
Researchers believe the malware was created by STC, a Russian company accused of interfering in the 2016 US presidential election
BlackBerry Cylance AI-based anti-virus 'tricked' into passing malware off as safe
Researchers were able to trick a popular AI system into thinking ten of the most dangerous forms of malware were good.
Cyber security: Think like the enemy
Cyber-security professionals need to get more cybercrime savvy about crypto-ransomware
Warning over 12 new security flaws found in industrial control systems
ICS flaws highlighted by Tenable come a decade after the Stuxnet worm targeted an Iranian uranium enrichment plant
US plan to use "retro" technology to bolster power grid defences
Securing Energy Infrastructure Act plan will use low-tech used to improve the US power grid's cyber defences
Tesla Model 3 navigation security flaw enables hackers to take control of Autopilot
Sat Nav spoofing is a growing threat to in-car driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicles, warns Regulus
Unauthorised Raspberry Pi allowed hackers to compromise NASA's systems
A recent audit has unveiled a series of security errors at NASA
Saudi cyber team tried to hack the Guardian following Jamal Khashoggi death
Journalists have been told to protect themselves.
Netflix warns of several new TCP networking vulnerabilities
The vulnerabilities relate to the MSS and TCP SACK capabilities
Hackers earn $54m from just ten security flaws
HackerOne research reveals the biggest winners from more than 120,000 security vulnerabilities reported by hackers on 1,400 programmes
Huawei a 'perfect storm of unintended consequences waiting to happen', claims researcher
Corporate and consumer Huawei 5G security risks have been misunderstood, warns Recorded Future
UK needs kitemark system to warn consumers of device security threats, say MPs
The government needs to take a long-term approach to protecting against the risk of cyber-attacks, says Public Accounts Committee chair.
Snapchat employees abusing user data, says report
Employees claim that the tools give "the keys to the kingdom"
Researchers warn of rise of malicious banking trojans
Researchers called the trend a "troubling sign"