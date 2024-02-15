How fractional working could add up for individuals and employers

Holding a variety of part-time roles is common at exec levels, and now the trend is spreading down the workforce
Working patterns have transformed in recent years, with a significant rise in flexibility including hybrid and remote working. Although there is something of a return to in-office working again ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders