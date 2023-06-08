Vicki Woodward

Vicki is a medtech industry veteran, with more than 20 years at AstraZeneca. In that time she has made data and AI projects a key part of her portfolio, using the technologies to drive key developments at the firm.

How did you get into IT?

Did a PhD in Chemistry Data Science before "data science" was a common term. I then worked in Quality and Pharmaceutical Technology Development, before "joining" IT to apply AI and data science from the other side.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

As a STEM woman leader, it's a key consideration and something I'm passionate about. I mentor early talent women in their careers and advocate all diversity elements. I also sponsored the company Stonewall LGBTQ+ submission

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

I am somewhat technology agnostic but do believe in transformational technology and data strategies to allow the democratisation of data and AI

What would an outsider find the most surprising part of your job?

How much data and AI can make a difference in life-saving medicine, from drug discovery to supply chain optimisation, making sure medicines are always available when needed.

What's your secret talent?

I can deadlift more than my body weight and I have my powerboat licence, but not at the same time!

What makes you laugh?

I'm a fan of ridiculous US situational comedies.