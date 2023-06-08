David Germain

Tom Allen
1 min read
Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK

With a career spanning leading international financial institutions, including RSA, RBS, Deutsche Bank and GE Capital, David has a wealth of expertise in ensuring technology is a critical enabler of global business growth.

How did you get into IT?

IT apprenticeship over 30 years ago.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

We have a very clear policy and target at all levels through the organisation. We bring this to life through committees and tracking progress against commitments. In addition we invest in social media and events to attract diverse talent.

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

Cloud and AI. We are developing skills to exploit these technologies to support customer journeys and operational efficiency.

What would an outsider find the most surprising part of your job?

The focus on people and culture. It's not just technology and digital. 

What's your secret talent?

Cooking. But getting the time in my schedule is always the challenge.

What makes you laugh?

My two boxer dogs. They are playful and high energy.

