Big tech versus regulation - the start of an interesting decade
An almighty battle is brewing over control and sovereignty of citizens' data
As we head towards 2021, governments around the world are grappling with how to manage what will be a digital decade. If nothing else has come out of Covid-19's collection of Track and Trace apps around...
More on Legislation and Regulation
Facebook plans to shift UK users to California
The changes will move British users outside the scope of the EU privacy laws
Why 80 per cent of your software should be open source
In most organisations 80 per cent of software functionality is totally non-competitive; it's time to switch this ratio around
UK and EU unveil new rules to regulate big tech
The proposals are expected to create a 'level playing field' for everyone
DeepMind open-sources Lab2D to support creation of 2D environments for AI and machine learning
The system aims to help researchers understand the influence of environments in multi-agent reinforcement learning
Get tough on Google now, 165 competitors urge the EU
Tech firms and industry bodies say planned antitrust legislation may arrive too late
Back to Top