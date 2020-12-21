Big tech versus regulation - the start of an interesting decade

An almighty battle is brewing over control and sovereignty of citizens' data

Big tech versus regulation - the start of an interesting decade
  • Amanda Brock
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

As we head towards 2021, governments around the world are grappling with how to manage what will be a digital decade. If nothing else has come out of Covid-19's collection of Track and Trace apps around...

To continue reading...

More on Legislation and Regulation