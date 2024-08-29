Teachers to benefit from £4m AI data store

AI will allow teachers to spend more time with students, say parents

clock • 3 min read
Government is investing £4 million in AI-powered data store
Image:

Government is investing £4 million in AI-powered data store

The Government has announced a £4 million investment package to enhance the use of AI tools in education.

The initiative aims to support teachers by automating administrative tasks and providing them with personalised resources to enhance their role in the classroom. A key component is the creation ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Nvidia stocks plummet 9.5% in one day

Finance

Nvidia stocks plummet 9.5% in one day

Wipeout of $279 billion a record single-day drop for a US company

clock 04 September 2024 • 1 min read
Tech education and talent: What should the new government prioritise?

Government

Tech education and talent: What should the new government prioritise?

AI? Education? Why not both?

clock 04 September 2024 • 6 min read
Why do you need an AI PC strategy?

Artificial Intelligence

Why do you need an AI PC strategy?

And how do you accelerate it once you have one?

clock 04 September 2024 • 2 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Clearview AI hit with GDPR fine

Tech stocks plunged in August amid concerns over AI costs

Most read
01

Transport for London hit by cyber incident

03 September 2024 • 1 min read
02

School introduces UK's first 'teacherless' AI classroom

02 September 2024 • 4 min read
03

Clearview AI hit with GDPR fine

04 September 2024 • 3 min read
04

TikTok likely contributed to record AfD vote share in German elections

04 September 2024 • 3 min read
05

SSO is dead: Why the age of zero trust demands secure explicit sign-on

03 September 2024 • 5 min read

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Artificial Intelligence

Why do you need an AI PC strategy?
Artificial Intelligence

Why do you need an AI PC strategy?

And how do you accelerate it once you have one?

Computing Staff
clock 04 September 2024 • 2 min read
School introduces UK's first 'teacherless' AI classroom
Artificial Intelligence

School introduces UK's first 'teacherless' AI classroom

The programme has sparked debate

Dev Kundaliya
clock 02 September 2024 • 4 min read
Amazon's paid Alexa will be powered by Anthropic's Claude AI
Artificial Intelligence

Amazon's paid Alexa will be powered by Anthropic's Claude AI

Amazon's own AI tech wasn't up to scratch

Dev Kundaliya
clock 02 September 2024 • 2 min read