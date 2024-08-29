Researchers ID security risks in GenAI development platforms

Exposes sensitive company data

clock • 2 min read
Researchers ID security risks in GenAI development platforms

A new analysis has found major security risks in widely used GenAI development services, exposing sensitive corporate and personal data.

Cyber firm Legit Security detailed the risks associated with using publicly accessible AI services, particularly vector databases and large language model (LLM) tools. The researchers said the v...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Nvidia stocks plummet 9.5% in one day

Finance

Nvidia stocks plummet 9.5% in one day

Wipeout of $279 billion a record single-day drop for a US company

clock 04 September 2024 • 1 min read
Tech education and talent: What should the new government prioritise?

Government

Tech education and talent: What should the new government prioritise?

AI? Education? Why not both?

clock 04 September 2024 • 6 min read
Why do you need an AI PC strategy?

Artificial Intelligence

Why do you need an AI PC strategy?

And how do you accelerate it once you have one?

clock 04 September 2024 • 2 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Clearview AI hit with GDPR fine

Tech stocks plunged in August amid concerns over AI costs

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Threats and Risks

Chinese hacking gang targets ISPs via Versa flaw
Threats and Risks

Chinese hacking gang targets ISPs via Versa flaw

Attacks believed to be geared toward intelligence gathering

Kyle Alspach
clock 28 August 2024 • 3 min read
No honour among ransomware thieves: affiliates' trust craters after takedown
Threats and Risks

No honour among ransomware thieves: affiliates' trust craters after takedown

Law enforcement action and exit scams have damaged the big gangs' brands

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 22 August 2024 • 3 min read
Security flaws in Microsoft's Health Bot put patient data at risk
Threats and Risks

Security flaws in Microsoft's Health Bot put patient data at risk

Used across the NHS

Dev Kundaliya
clock 21 August 2024 • 2 min read