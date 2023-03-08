Women in Tech Awards and Women in Tech Festival return for 2023

Dating back to the early 20th century, International Women's Day celebrates women's historical, cultural, and political achievements, as well as taking action against gender inequality all over the world.

To mark this important day, Computing is delighted to announce the return of our Women in Tech Excellence Awards and Women in Tech Festival, in collaboration with CRN.

The Women in Tech Excellence Awards champion women across the tech space, and provide inspiration for younger women looking to build a career in our industry.

We put the spotlight on companies and individuals that are not only tackling gender issues, but are making diversity - in all senses - a priority within their business.

Winners will be announced at an exclusive awards ceremony in London on Thursday 23rd November - the perfect chance to come together and reward the inspirational women leading IT and technology in the UK.

Nominations are open now and will close on Friday 28th May. Don't miss your chance to celebrate your own achievements, and those of your colleagues.

Our sister event to the Women in Tech Excellence Awards, the Women in Tech Festival 2023 takes place on the 31st October and celebrates the women shaping the technology industry, from bottom to top. We bring together the brightest minds and most influential women to connect with each other, share their stories and encourage future leaders.

Despite efforts to increase diversity and inclusivity, women are still underrepresented in the tech workforce - particularly in leadership roles. Not only does that contribute to homogenous thought at the top levels, it limits the role models available to inspire and support the next generation of female leaders.

As well as learning about the tech trends shaping the world, Festival attendees will be able to connect with mentors and access practical advice on how to progress their career - with sessions covering asking for a promotion, negotiating a pay rise, and more.

Whether you're a senior executive, a business owner or an emerging leader, the Women in Tech Festival 2023 is an event you won't want to miss.

Happy International Women's Day from all of us at Computing and CRN.