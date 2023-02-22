Data centre hacks affect Apple, Microsoft and more

Threatens physical access to equipment

Tom Allen
clock • 3 min read
Data centre hacks affect Apple, Microsoft and more

Hackers have stolen login credentials at two major Asian datacentre firms, which some of the world's largest companies use to store their data.

According to cyber firm Resecurity - and first covered in Bloomberg - attackers breached customer support websites belonging to China's GDS Holdings and Singapore's ST Telemedia Global Data Centres...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

WATCH: How will ChatGPT affect the IT channel?

Amazon stock fall cuts compensation

More on Threats and Risks

Upgrade vulnerable Fortinet FortiNAC versions immediately, admins urged
Threats and Risks

Upgrade vulnerable Fortinet FortiNAC versions immediately, admins urged

A proof-of-concept exploit for a critical vulnerability affecting some versions of Fortinet's zero-trust solution was published by researchers yesterday

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 22 February 2023 • 1 min read
China, the USA and more than 60 other countries all signed a declaration noting the risks of military AI and recognising the need for regulation
Threats and Risks

Nations near agreement on use of military AI

Russia notable by its absence

Dev Kundaliya
clock 20 February 2023 • 2 min read
Israel group 'Team Jorge' manipulated 33 global elections, report
Threats and Risks

How Cambridge Analytica-linked 'Team Jorge' manipulated global elections

Group used hacking, sabotage and misinformation

Dev Kundaliya
clock 16 February 2023 • 3 min read