IT issues cost NHS 13.5 million hours every year

More than 1,300 BMA members were questioned about the technological challenges they encounter in their work and patient care - only 11% of whom said they have all the tools they need to accomplish their jobs.

Nearly one-third (29.8%) of doctors working in primary and secondary care said the software they use is 'rarely' or 'not at all' sufficient and appropriate for carrying out their duties.

Only 4% of physicians said their software is 'completely' appropriate and suitable for their needs.

Even access to high-speed internet and Wi-Fi remains a challenge in some areas of the country.

The survey also revealed that interoperability of clinical information systems continues to be a significant barrier to digital transformation.

Only 5% of respondents were very confident that seamless and instantaneous data exchange would be the reality across UK health care in 10 years. More than two-thirds (68%) said they were 'not very confident' or 'not at all confident' in that being the case.

Doctors who participated in the poll said it is critical for physicians to be engaged in the IT design process to ensure digital programmes and strategies are user-friendly, safe and successful.

The report [pdf] recommends a variety of measures to achieve digital transformation ambitions. They include:

Replace or upgrade outdated or defective IT hardware and software, as well as improve high-speed broadband and Wi-Fi in all healthcare facilities.

Develop strong standards for interoperability by the relevant UK health service regulatory organisations. This will improve interoperability to facilitate data sharing across health care systems, notably the primary-secondary care interface.

Ensure that there are effective local and national cyber security measures in place to safeguard patient care and health information systems.

Involve digital system users closely in the design and implementation of digital programmes and initiatives.

Incorporate digital skills into the medical education and training curriculum, and encourage physicians to keep learning throughout their careers via in-house training and Continuing Professional Development (CPD).

Health services must take the lead in creating and executing national digital inclusion policies and must assist patients in getting the treatment they need in their preferred way

Increase transparency around how UK health services use and gather patient data, run patient and public education campaigns throughout all of the UK's countries, and combat media misinformation.

Prevent budget cutbacks to health services for IT and digital transformation programmes, enhance capital financing to upgrade the foundational IT infrastructure, and conduct a thorough assessment of the IT estate to serve as the basis for medium- to long-term funding decisions.

Many of these would be difficult for the NHS to achieve (the service has always been against budget cuts, and yet the cuts keep coming), but the push towards interoperability is a good move that should be supported. The NHS practically defines 'siloed IT'.