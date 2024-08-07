NHS software supplier faces £6m fine

Cyberattack in 2022 caused weeks of strain

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read
NHS software supplier faces £6m fine

An NHS software supplier is facing a penalty of more than £6 million for a cyberattack that exposed thousands of medical records.

The attack against Birmingham-based Advanced, which provides digital services for NHS 111, forced most of the NHS to turn to pen and paper to continue providing service. The impact lasted for weeks...

