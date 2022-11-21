Amazon job cuts will continue to 2023, says CEO

Alexa and the devices team are now the main targets of Amazon layoffs

clock • 3 min read
Amazon will let go of more employees in 2023: CEO Andy Jassy
Image:

Amazon will let go of more employees in 2023: CEO Andy Jassy

Amazon will continue to engage in buyouts and layoffs next year, according to CEO Andy Jassy.

Amazon announced job cuts at the company last week, saying management had decided to consolidate some teams and programmes after an evaluation. The e-commerce giant declined to disclose the exa...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

UK investigating Broadcom's VMware acquisition plan

Facebook introduces more private settings for teens

More on Corporate

Accept 'hardcore' culture or leave: Musk tells Twitter staff
Corporate

Accept 'hardcore' culture or leave: Musk tells Twitter staff

The ultimatum follows Musk's firing of half of Twitter's employees

Dev Kundaliya
clock 17 November 2022 • 3 min read
Amazon confirms layoffs for teams working on devices and services
Corporate

Amazon confirms layoffs for teams working on devices and services

The impacted employees are being provided assistance in finding other employment, the company says

Dev Kundaliya
clock 17 November 2022 • 2 min read
Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 people as losses increase
Corporate

Amazon to lay off 10,000 as losses increase

Alexa, HR and retail jobs to go

Dev Kundaliya
clock 15 November 2022 • 2 min read