Microsoft rolls out Windows 10 KB5020030 preview update with non-security fixes and enhancements

Microsoft has released an optional cumulative (preview) update KB5020030 for all versions of Windows 10 - 20H2, 21H1, 21H2, and 22H2.

The KB5020030 update addresses a number of bugs, including those relating to failed updates from the Microsoft Store, printers, and daylight saving time (DST).

The latest update is part of Microsoft's November 2022 monthly "C" update, and it allows admins to try out fixes that will be sent out to all users on with the December 2022 Patch Tuesday.

KB5020030 is optional and is offered via Windows Update when users specifically check for updates on the "Settings" tab and then choose the KB5020030 to "Download and Install".

The Microsoft Update Catalog is another place from where the update may be downloaded and installed.

Only Windows Insider builds will automatically install the update.

The Windows 10 KB5020030 cumulative update preview includes ten different enhancements or bug fixes. They are as follows:

The search box will now always be shown on the taskbar when the taskbar is positioned at the top of the screen or when the tiny taskbar button option is enabled. You may use the search box to look for information and conduct searches on both your computer and the internet from your taskbar.

It fixes some persistent update issues with the Microsoft Store.

It fixes an issue with certain printers that caused misaligned print outputs.

It resolves an issue related to the daylight saving time (DST) in the Republic of Fiji. It eliminates Daylight Saving Time in 2022.

A problem that impacted a few enterprise-managed devices has been resolved. The reliability of app installations was improved for them.

Resolved a problem that impacted virtual computer objects (VCO) or cluster name objects (CNO) (VCO).

A problem with Microsoft Direct3D 9 was resolved. The issue caused D3D9 to become unresponsive when you used Microsoft Remote Desktop.

Resolved a bug that might have had an impact on applications that use the Windows Lock Down Policy (WLDP). The issue caused such applications to stop functioning.

A problem with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint was resolved.

According to Microsoft, there won't be a non-security preview release for the month of December 2022, because of the limited amount of work that will be done due to the holidays and the approaching New Year.

For December 2022, there will be a monthly security release ("B" release).

Beginning in January 2023, regular monthly servicing for both B and non-security preview releases will resume.