Trump's Truth Social not approved on Google Play

Google has decided not to approve former US President Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social on its Play Store, pointing to its lack of content moderation.

The search giant has voiced its concerns to Truth Social over violations of its Play Store policies, which prohibit content that encourage violence and physical threats.

'On August 19, we notified Truth Social of several violations of standard policies in their current app submission and reiterated that having effective systems for moderating user-generated content is a condition of our terms of service for any app to go live on Google Play,' Google said in a statement to Reuters.

Last week, in an interview with the right-wing media site Real America's Voice, Devin Nunes, CEO of Truth Social, said that it was "up to the Google" to decide whether or not the app would be available on its Play Store.

Truth Social had "great success" working with Apple, he said, but added, "with Google, we're simply waiting."

Google, however, said it had made clear to Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) - the parent firm of Truth Social - that the app fell short of the requirements necessary for it to be made available on the Play Store.

The company said it had provided Truth Social with recommendations on how to address the issues.

Trump's Twitter alternative still AWOL on Android

Truth Social was developed as a 'free speech' alternative to Twitter after Trump was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube last year, following the attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.

Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building while lawmakers were attempting to tally votes for the election.

The former US president was also accused of posting comments on Twitter encouraging violence.

Trump now uses Truth Social - which bills itself as 'a free speech haven in the social media sphere' encouraging 'unencumbered free expression' - as his sole social media outlet. There, he posts a stream-of-consciousness flow, similar to his daily presidential outpouring on Twitter, to legions of adoring fans - although, free of most moderation, he is now free to promote harmful, discredited conspiracy theories like QAnon and Stop the Steal.

Truth Social was released on 21st February on the Apple App Store, but due to Google restrictions, Android users - who represent 44% of smartphone users in the USA - still cannot download it.

TMTG says it has 'continuously worked in good faith with Google to ensure that the Truth Social Android App complies with Google's policies without compromising our promise to be a haven for free speech.'

It also pointed to rival apps that, despite violating Google's policies against sexual content and other topics, are still allowed in the Google Play Store.

'TMTG has no desire to litigate its business matters in the public sphere, but for the record, has promptly responded to all inquiries from Google,' it said.

'It is our belief that all Americans should have access to Truth Social no matter what devices they use. We look forward to Google approving Truth Social at their earliest convenience.'