TikTok bug discovered by Microsoft allows one-click account hijack

clock • 3 min read
TikTok bug discovered by Microsoft allows one-click account hijack
Image:

TikTok bug discovered by Microsoft allows one-click account hijack

The security issue has been fixed by TikTok so users should ensure they are on the latest version

Microsoft has revealed details of a now-patched security flaw in TikTok's Android app that could have been used by hackers to take over a user's account if they clicked on a malicious link. In a...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Hackers trick politicians with fake news website

Underwater data centre online this year

More on Strategy

Independent experts should assess the health data sharing initiatives, citizen juries suggest
Privacy

Experts, not MPs, should assess NHS data sharing - NDG

Independent advisor National Data Guardian for Health and Social Care urges more public involvement in decisions over health data

Dev Kundaliya
clock 01 September 2022 • 3 min read
Enacting change safely and efficiently should be at the top of every IT leader's agenda
Strategy

KPMG's Lisa Heneghan: Embrace change to succeed in these challenging times

A recruitment crisis, rising inflation and soaring costs: sticking to the same old methods just won’t work in this economy

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 24 August 2022 • 5 min read
Organisations with a mature digital operations approach will see a variety of benefits
Strategy

Is it time to grow up? Measuring your operational maturity

Demands on technical teams are increasing, but investing in DevOps and automation can accelerate operational maturity and lead to better outcomes for employees and customers alike.

PagerDuty
clock 18 August 2022 • 4 min read