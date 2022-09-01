TikTok bug discovered by Microsoft allows one-click account hijack

The security issue has been fixed by TikTok so users should ensure they are on the latest version
Microsoft has revealed details of a now-patched security flaw in TikTok's Android app that could have been used by hackers to take over a user's account if they clicked on a malicious link. In a...
