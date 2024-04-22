X vows to oppose order to remove posts about Sydney stabbing

X confirmed it will confront in court the order from an Australian regulator demanding the platform removes posts about the stabbing of a bishop in Sydney
A 16-year-old boy was charged, by the police on Thursday, with a terrorism offence for the alleged stabbing of Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel at Sydney church a week ago. X's Global Government Affair...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders