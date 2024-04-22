X vows to oppose order to remove posts about Sydney stabbing

Australian regulators will be 'robustly challenged' in court

X confirmed it will confront in court the order from an Australian regulator demanding the platform removes posts about the stabbing of a bishop in Sydney

A 16-year-old boy was charged, by the police on Thursday, with a terrorism offence for the alleged stabbing of Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel at Sydney church a week ago.  X's Global Government Affair...

