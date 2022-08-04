GitLab to erase projects not updated for a year

clock • 2 min read
Questions remains around how GitLab will handle completed - but in-use - projects
Image:

Questions remains around how GitLab will handle completed - but in-use - projects

The business aims to make annual savings of up to $1 million, but users have called it "wild"

GitLab intends to automatically erase projects from its free tier users' accounts if they have not been touched for a year. The policy, slated to go into effect in September 2022, could save the...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

GitLab reverses its decision to delete dormant projects

Microsoft email users targeted in new phishing campaign that can bypass MFA

More on Threats and Risks

Microsoft email users targeted in new phishing campaign that can bypass MFA
Threats and Risks

Microsoft email users targeted in new phishing campaign that can bypass MFA

Fintech, insurance, accounting, lending and credit union entities in the US, UK, New Zealand and Australia have been targeted in what seems to be an effort to steal funds

Dev Kundaliya
clock 05 August 2022 • 3 min read
Politicians and security experts have raised concerns over TikTok's treatment of user data for years
Threats and Risks

UK Parliament shuts TikTok account over China concerns

The account only lasted a week.

Dev Kundaliya
clock 04 August 2022 • 3 min read
Ballot distribution for Tory leadership contest delayed over hacking alert
Threats and Risks

Hacking concerns delay Tory leadership contest ballot distribution

The National Cyber Security Centre has warned that cyber actors could alter the votes of scores of party members

Dev Kundaliya
clock 03 August 2022 • 2 min read