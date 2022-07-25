Google fires engineer who said company's AI is sentient

Blake Lemoine became convinced that the LaMDA tool was sentient and had feelings
Google has dismissed a senior software engineer after he said one of the company's AI systems, LaMDA, has feelings. Blake Lemoine, who worked at Google for seven years, told The Washington Post ...
