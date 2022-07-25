Google fires engineer who said company's AI is sentient

clock • 2 min read
Blake Lemoine began working with LaMDA last year and went public with his claims and 'proof' last month
Image:

Blake Lemoine began working with LaMDA last year and went public with his claims and 'proof' last month

Blake Lemoine became convinced that the LaMDA tool was sentient and had feelings

Google has dismissed a senior software engineer after he said one of the company's AI systems, LaMDA, has feelings. Blake Lemoine, who worked at Google for seven years, told The Washington Post ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Oracle set to increase support fees to keep up with inflation

AWS exec criticises Microsoft's 'anti-competitive' licencing practices

More on Security

St Marys has received a ransom demand but has not paid anything so far
Hacking

Entire Canadian town hit by ransomware attack

St Marys in Ontario has a population of about 7,000 - and is the latest port of call for the LockBit ransomware

Dev Kundaliya
clock 25 July 2022 • 2 min read
$500,000 in bitcoin paid to Maui ransomware gang recovered by FBI
Hacking

$500,000 in bitcoin ransom recovered by FBI

$500,000 in bitcoin, intended for North Korean ransomware hackers was seized by the FBI yesterday

Otis Owens
clock 21 July 2022 • 2 min read
Belgium says China-linked APT groups attacked its interior and defence ministries
Hacking

Belgium says China-linked APT groups attacked its interior and defence ministries

APT 27, APT 30, APT 31 and Gallium are said to be the perpetrators of the attacks

Dev Kundaliya
clock 20 July 2022 • 3 min read