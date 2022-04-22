EU agrees to make USB-C new charging standard

Members of the European Parliament overwhelmingly backed a proposal this week that would force consumer electronics makers to include a USB-C connector on all devices sold in Europe.
The Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee on Wednesday voted 43 to 2 in favour of the proposed law, called the Radio Equipment Directive. The new rules, expected to go into effect in 2026,...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders