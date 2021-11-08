What should IT do to encourage more women into the industry?

The IT industry continues to have a diversity problem despite increasing awareness of the issue over recent years.

Computing has been running the Women in Tech Awards and Women in Tech Festival for several years in order to celebrate and promote the many female success stories in the industry, and show that it's a place for any talented individual to enjoy a varied and rewarding career.

And now it's your turn to help! We're running a competition to gather together the best ideas to encourage more women into the industry. Visit this site to tell us your idea, and you could win a free ticket to the Women in Tech Festival 2021, one of the standout events in the industry's calendar.

With a stellar line-up including Hannah Loveday, Founder, Loveday Wellbeing, Samantha Payne, Co-Founder and COO, OpenBionics and Fiona Macaulay, Vice President of Technology, Maximus - and many more - there's something for everyone at every stage of their career.

Computing also celebrates the Women in Tech Excellence Awards in November, following a record number of entries, and huge industry support.