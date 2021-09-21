TSMC to be net zero by 2050

You probably know that your computer is a big energy hog. You might know that cutting energy consumption is good for the planet. But did you know that most of the harmful emissions associated with electronics happen before they reach you?

The majority of pollution from IT products occurs during the manufacturing process. For example, according to a study published by Cornell University last year, nearly three-quarters of a typical MacBook Air's lifetime emissions come from manufacturing. Of that figure, the integrated circuits contribute about half. The same is true for most electronic products, with manufacturing (capex) rather than operational (opex) use responsible for the majority of emissions.

TSMC, the world's third-largest chip manufacturer, wants to change those stats. The company has said it wants to reach net zero emissions by 2050, matching Taiwan's own national strategy announced in April.

It also has a short-term goal of zero emissions growth by 2025, largely through investment in renewables and carbon offsetting.

TSMC chairman Mark Liu said, "TSMC is deeply aware that climate change has a severe impact on the environment and humanity. As a world-leading semiconductor company, TSMC must shoulder its corporate responsibility to face the challenge of climate change."

Semiconductor manufacturing is extremely energy-intensive, and TSMC is not shy about using it: it consumes nearly five per cent of Taiwan's total power today. Greenpeace Taiwan expects that figure to reach 7.2 per cent by 2022, when the company turns on its 3nm fabs.

Less than 20 per cent of TSMC's power comes from renewables and nuclear today, although it has begun to address the issue. Earlier this year, for example, the company committed to buying all of the output of a new 920MW wind farm in the Taiwan Strait, due for completion by 2026, over 20 years.

It's a significant figure, but considering TSMC's massive power consumption, it will have to do much more to reach net zero.

