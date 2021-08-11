Amazon accused of evading tax by shifting up to £8.2bn to Luxembourg

Amazon declares most of its revenues in low-tax Luxembourg - enough that, if all the sales were genuinely made there, it would have supplied about £78,000 worth of goods to each resident
Amazon reported up to £8.2bn of its UK sales in Luxembourg in 2019, to avoid paying the higher rates in the UK, a new analysis by trade union Unite has found. The report, seen by The Independent, claims...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders