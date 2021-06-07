Tech giants welcome G7 agreement on global corporate tax rate
The agreement will now be discussed at the G20 meeting in July
The world's biggest tech companies, including Google, Facebook and Amazon, have welcomed the historic G7 deal aimed at getting multinational firms to pay more tax. The agreement, the first stage of...
