Apple releases urgent security patch for zero‑day bug under active attack

Apple has released another security update for iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches, to patch a critical zero-day bug under active attack by hackers.

In a security advisory, Apple said that 'processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to universal cross site scripting,' and that the company was 'aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited'.

The security bug, indexed as CVE-2021-1879, was discovered in Webkit, the engine that powers Apple's Safari browser. After tricking a user into opening malicious web content on their device, attackers can leverage the flaw to launch universal cross-site scripting attacks.

Apple did not say who is actively exploiting the bug or which users might have fallen victim. It is also unclear if the attack targeted a wide group or just a small subset of customers.

Apple has addressed the bug by improving the object lifetimes management in iOS 14.4.2, iOS 12.5.2 and watchOS 7.3.3, which are now available for the following devices:

iOS 14.4.2 - iPhone 6s and later, and iPod Touch (7th generation)

iOS 12.5.2 - iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 5s, iPod Touch (6th generation), iPad Air, iPad Mini 2, and iPad Mini 3

iPadOS 14.4.2 - iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad Mini 4 and later

WatchOS 7.3.3 - Apple Watch Series 3 and later

Apple has credited Clement Lecigne and Billy Leonard of Google's Threat Analysis Group with discovering the issue and reporting it to the company. Lecigne was also co-credited with discovering the bug addressed in Apple's last update.

The latest security update from Apple has arrived within weeks after the release of another out-of-band security update for a separate Webkit flaw known as CVE-2021-1844: a remote code execution bug that affected iOS, macOS, watchOS and the Safari web browser. It allowed attackers to run arbitrary code on vulnerable devices.

Earlier in January, the iPhone maker addressed three zero-day bugs - CVE-2021-1870, CVE-2021-1871 affecting WebKit and CVE-2021-1782 in iOS kernel - which criminals could use to achieve remote code execution after elevating privileges on a vulnerable system.