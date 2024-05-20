AI will spike data centre power demand 160% by 2030

A single ChatGPT query consumes nearly 10 times the electricity of a Google search

Increased use of AI is set to drive a dramatic surge in data centre power demand, with a projected increase of 160% by 2030, according to new research.

This surge is expected to have significant implications for power consumption and costs globally, particularly in the US and Europe, says Goldman Sachs Research. Datacentres, which currently con...

