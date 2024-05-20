BreachForums website seized in international operation

The online cybercrime marketplace has been operated by a threat actor known as ShinyHunters since June 2023, the FBI says

In a coordinated international effort, the FBI and law enforcement agencies from several countries have successfully seized the website and Telegram channel of BreachForums, a well-known online marketplace for stolen data and hacking tools.

The agencies from Five Eyes nations (US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand), as well as Switzerland, Iceland and Ukraine, executed the takedown on Wednesday, just days after BreachForums publis...

Santander hack: Hackers offer confidential data for sale

Hacking

Santander hack: Hackers offer confidential data for sale

ShinyHunters claims to have credit card numbers for 28 million individuals

clock 03 June 2024 • 2 min read
US and Europe dismantle global botnets and arrest key players

Law

US and Europe dismantle global botnets and arrest key players

Operation Endgame was 'the largest ever operation against botnets'

clock 31 May 2024 • 3 min read
Ticketmaster: Data of half a billion customers hacked, report

Hacking

Ticketmaster: Data of half a billion customers hacked, report

1.3 TB data trove on sale for $500,000

clock 30 May 2024 • 2 min read
Post Office set to sign £180m deal with Fujitsu to extend the life of Horizon system, report

Ad blockers face hurdle as Google Chrome starts rolling out Manifest V3

US and Europe dismantle global botnets and arrest key players
Law

US and Europe dismantle global botnets and arrest key players

Operation Endgame was 'the largest ever operation against botnets'

Dev Kundaliya
clock 31 May 2024 • 3 min read
UK tech magnate Mike Lynch defends himself in US court
Law

UK tech magnate Mike Lynch defends himself in US court

Lynch likens scrutiny to finding bacteria in a seemingly spotless kitchen.

Vikki Davies
clock 24 May 2024 • 2 min read
Tech sector laws: One passes pre-election, another languishes in Lords
Law

Tech sector laws: One passes pre-election, another languishes in Lords

UK GDPR will have to wait until next government

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 24 May 2024 • 3 min read