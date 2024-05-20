Microsoft plans to address Scope 3 emission surge

New strategy encompasses more than 80 significant measures

clock • 2 min read
Microsoft plans to address Scope 3 emission surge

Microsoft has introduced a new initiative to tackle a spike in its greenhouse gas emissions since 2020, largely driven by the expansion of its datacentres.

While the company's Scope 1 and 2 emissions - direct emissions from operations and power consumption - have fallen 6.3% since the 2020 baseline, its Scope 3 emissions (indirect emissions from the s...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Young voters targeted with misleading election content on TikTok

Social Networking

Young voters targeted with misleading election content on TikTok

BBC investigation finds fake, AI generated videos being shared by genuine users and bots

clock 04 June 2024 • 3 min read
Microsoft to cut jobs in Azure and mixed reality, report

Corporate

Microsoft to cut jobs in Azure and mixed reality, report

Another round of layoffs at the Redmond giant

clock 04 June 2024 • 1 min read
AMD announces 288 GB Instinct MI325X GPU in challenge to Nvidia

Chips and Components

AMD announces 288 GB Instinct MI325X GPU in challenge to Nvidia

Will enable servers to handle a one-trillion-parameter AI model in its entirety

clock 03 June 2024 • 4 min read

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Green

Spotlight on scope 3: Comparing emissions from AWS, Azure and GCP
Green

Spotlight on scope 3: Comparing emissions from AWS, Azure and GCP

Indirect emissions are on the rise - but not from all clouds

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 29 May 2024 • 8 min read
Microsoft plans to address Scope 3 emission surge
Green

Microsoft plans to address Scope 3 emission surge

New strategy encompasses more than 80 significant measures

Vikki Davies
clock 20 May 2024 • 2 min read
IT leaders: Computing research 'informs buying decisions'
Green

IT leaders: Computing research 'informs buying decisions'

The latest Sustainability Matrix is 'essential’ reading

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 20 May 2024 • 4 min read