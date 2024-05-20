Deepfake fraud costs engineering giant Arup £20m

British engineering firm Arup, the company behind architectural marvels like the Sydney Opera House, has fallen victim to a sophisticated deepfake scam, losing a HK$200 million (£20 million) to fraudulent financial transfers.
Arup confirmed the incident to the Financial Times, revealing that it had notified Hong Kong police about the incident earlier this year. "We can confirm that fake voices and images were used," ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders