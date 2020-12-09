Criminals steal hacking tools from security firm FireEye
FireEye's CEO says no valuable data was stolen, but there are unanswered questions about the purpose behind the attack
US cyber security firm FireEye has fallen victim to a cyber attack, possibly from a state-sponsored threat group, which led to the theft of some of the company's internal hacking tools. In a blog post,...
