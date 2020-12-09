Refusing to stand still is at the heart of success in security

In the ever-changing world of cybersecurity, many firms find that they are fighting fires just to stay afloat, with no time to improve their security posture - and, equally, little time for their overworked IT staff to focus on core business needs.

That is where the wide world of security partnerships comes into play. Bringing a third party onboard to look after security - from simple tasks like email scanning, all the way up to managing protection across the corporate network - lowers the burden on your own employees by an order of magnitude.

"The cybersecurity landscape is complex, and without proper consultation and guidance, the task of identifying which solutions and services are fit for purpose can be a daunting prospect," says Stuart Reed, Product Director at Orange Cyberdefense. "Although it is widely recognised that a one-size-fits-all approach is no longer viable in the face of today's threats, there is still a tendency for organisations to relapse into this way of thinking.

"At Orange Cyberdefense, our aim is to build a safer digital society. From our advanced threat research and intelligence to the best-in-industry partners that we recommend to our customers, everything we do is geared towards achieving this. But what really sets us apart is our commitment to designing bespoke solutions that meet our customers' specific requirements. The depth of our expertise, and the adaptability of our portfolio, enables us to support global organisations in defending their digital direction, whatever that may be."

The effectiveness of Orange's work is clear, having made it through to the shortlist of three different categories in this year's Security Excellence Awards - with the winners due to be announced this Friday. As well as the Managed Security Award, the company is in the running for Security Vendor of the Year - Large Organisations; and Nicola Jakeman, Head of CyberSOC UK Operations, is shortlisted for Security Woman of the Year.

"Awards are an important consideration for any business that aspires to make a difference in its industry," says Reed. "They play a crucial role in recognising those of us who are excelling in our field, and provide a benchmark for industry expectations, while also driving professional standards across the industry.

"They are also critical for the part they play in informing potential customers about the quality of the product or services available to them. Investing in cybersecurity is essential for almost all organisations but identifying the best option for your business is no mean feat. Industry awards highlights those solutions that have been tried and tested and have been given the stamp of approval by industry experts."

On the topic of investment, Orange has worked hard this year to grow through M&A - bringing SecureLink, SecureData and SensePost together under the Orange Cyberdefense brand.

"The merging of Orange Cyberdefense, SecureLink and SecureData has brought together three of the world's leading managed security service providers, each with extensive industry knowledge that provides our customers with access to a huge choice of cybersecurity solutions and services… [and] in SensePost we have one of the world's foremost threat intelligence and research units. Unparalleled in its insights and comprehension of current and emerging threats, SensePost, along with our global team of over 250 researchers and analysts, and 16 SOCs distributed across the world, ensures that Orange Cyberdefense's customers are armed with the latest cyber insight."

A successful company, especially in the security space, cannot stand still, though, and Orange Cyberdefense is already planning its moves for the coming year.

"We're proud of our portfolio, but we recognise that in today's world the threat landscape is ever-changing. In order to build a safer digital society, we need to not just change along with it, but do it faster and more proactively. We owe it to our customers to continuously strive to expand our solutions and services to meet emerging threats head on."