Deskflix Season 5: Public Sector

Every IT department finds itself having to justify the cost of the technology they want to implement. Within the public sector already low IT budgets usually find themselves at the bottom of the priority list, with so many other considerations - and the occasional political football - in play.

Public sector IT departments have been making the most of what they have for a long time now, eking out budgets and sweating assets and doing their best to hang onto talent that might be tempted by higher salaries elsewhere.

But the combination of stretched resources and societal importance are an invitation to cyber criminals, who often target public sector organisations for attack.

Join us for our fifth Deskflix event where you'll hear from peers about how they have succeeded despite low budgets, skills shortages, working with outdated equipment, regional remote teams - and, as if we could forget, the pandemic.

We'll be looking at how to hire and retain the right staff, encouraging a can-do attitude, engaging stakeholders, demonstrating the RoI of technology investments, managing customer experience both internal and external, and maximising security on a budget.

Among our expert speakers we're pleased to welcome Andrew Sheppard, Interim Head of Digital Operations at HMRC, Annette Sercombe, Chief Information Security Officer at the Met Office and Adam Simmonds, Lead Architect at Coventry City Council.

