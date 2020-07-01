Deskflix Season 5: Public Sector
Join us on Tuesday 14th July to discuss cybersecurity, staff retention, managing IT budgets and more in the public sector
Every IT department finds itself having to justify the cost of the technology they want to implement. Within the public sector already low IT budgets usually find themselves at the bottom of the priority list, with so many other considerations - and the occasional political football - in play.
Public sector IT departments have been making the most of what they have for a long time now, eking out budgets and sweating assets and doing their best to hang onto talent that might be tempted by higher salaries elsewhere.
But the combination of stretched resources and societal importance are an invitation to cyber criminals, who often target public sector organisations for attack.
Join us for our fifth Deskflix event where you'll hear from peers about how they have succeeded despite low budgets, skills shortages, working with outdated equipment, regional remote teams - and, as if we could forget, the pandemic.
We'll be looking at how to hire and retain the right staff, encouraging a can-do attitude, engaging stakeholders, demonstrating the RoI of technology investments, managing customer experience both internal and external, and maximising security on a budget.
Among our expert speakers we're pleased to welcome Andrew Sheppard, Interim Head of Digital Operations at HMRC, Annette Sercombe, Chief Information Security Officer at the Met Office and Adam Simmonds, Lead Architect at Coventry City Council.
Deskflix Season 5: Public Sector takes place on Tuesday 14th July. The agenda can be found here. Register today.
- Connect with 200 UK IT leaders from around the UK
- Ask industry experts your burning questions, real time
- Network with sponsors in the virtual exhibition
- Earn certification through CPD - the event is CPD accredited and by attending you can earn 3 hours of CPD points
- Join us from anywhere on your desktop, phone or tablet - for free
More on Public Sector
How data is helping NGOs deploy aid in Lebanon's struggling refugee camps
Reine Hanna, Information Management Project Manager, Medair, explains her organisations new data-enabled approach to humanitarian crises
Do we really want Palantir embedded in the NHS?
Beware bad policy made in haste because of coronavirus, say campaigners
Removing the risk of AI bias in the public sector
What practical steps can be taken to drive ethical, unbiased AI use in the public sector?
Implementing BI and data sharing across Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership
'It's a story of a story of collaboration and support rather than one of diktat' says head of BI Graham Beales
How Caerphilly Council is improving customer experience despite a shrinking budget and workforce
Caerphilly Council's Richard Edmunds explains how he aims to save £40m over four years while improving services using robotic process automation