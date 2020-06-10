Public sector
UK invests £1.2bn in supercomputer to predict climate change impacts and severe weather
Government claims supercomputer will reap multi-billion pound economic benefits by offering better climate and weather forecasting
G-Cloud 11 goes live with 4,200 suppliers onboard
Launch of G-Cloud 11 comes as over £4bn has been spent on IT procurement by public sector bodies via the service
Digitisation is only the first step towards true transformation
Digitisation is a good start, but real transformation must be the end game for the public sector
HMRC's successful blockchain proof-of-concept: the technology's the easy part
Initial trials 'very successful' says platform architect Richard Mander, but mind the policy gap
Selling to the public sector? Know their business(es), not just your products
Former central and local government CIO David Wilde has this plea for tech vendors pitching to the public sector
Predicting public sector technology in 2030
Can we write policy without people? BT's Phil Baulch asks
How the Home Office moved immigration services to the cloud
Last year's cloud services award winners, the Home Office moved to AWS to future-proof its operations
HMRC is transforming itself into "the most digitally advanced tax administration in the world"
The changing face of the UK's workforce has challenged HMRC's digital systems
HMRC's automation is 'years ahead of the rest of the Government'
HMRC's Automation Delivery Centre has helped it to save money and move employees out of time-consuming clerical roles
Police to trial mobile fingerprinting on the street in initiative slammed by Liberty
No public or parliamentary debate over police mobile fingerprinting tech trial, argues Liberty
Capita's woes: what could they mean for UK IT?
The outsourcing giant's profit warning is ringing alarm bells for public and private sector IT
NEC acquires Northgate Public Services for £475m
Northgate acquisition intended to provide platform for NEC to sell biometrics and AI technology to the public sector
Councils spend more than £30 million on new PCs every year
But they could save money by upgrading instead
DigitalGenius' AI saves time and money at Aylesbury Vale
The AI software can help with generic queries, leaving the customer engagement team more time to focus on complex questions
Four-fifths of IT projects delayed as public sector haemorrhages tech talent due to IR35 tax avoidance reforms
IR35 clampdown persuades one-quarter of IT contractors to leave public sector in just four months
Majority of boroughs unable to meet GDPR 'right to be forgotten' requirements
Seven out of ten boroughs unable to identify all personally identifiable information, warns M-Files
Freelance workers do not trust public sector to make tax decisions
88 per cent of contractors said that government agencies need their input on IR35 regulations
Unified comms companies bring US government into the 21st century
Momentum limits public sector adoption of new technologies
Ex-Durham County Council CIO Phil Jackman says that austerity can be liberating
Working with limited resources has forced the public sector to think about when, where and how to use them
New IR35 changes driving IT contractors from public sector work - survey
Public-sector IT projects will be adversely affected by IR35 changes, warn contractors
Lords drop 30Mbps minimum broadband speed demand as Tories rush Digital Economy Bill through parliament prior to general election
Enjoy your 10Mbps "universal service obligation", citizens
Local data for local people: Camden Council launches 'Open Data Camden' platform
Camden aims to open up Council data to improve public services, claims interim CIO Omid Shiraji
Legacy Cobol code an increasing problem in computer security, claims research
Study finds 'security through obscurity' doesn't work and that investment in modern IT also helps improve security
Accenture 'underestimated complexity' of failed national IT system for Police Scotland
Near-£50m project collapsed and leaves police force without much-needed modern IT system