Met Office

UK government paid Atos £24m compensation over Met Office supercomputer

Government

UK government paid Atos £24m compensation over Met Office supercomputer

French company claimed in a lawsuit that their bid was unfairly rejected

clock 10 January 2023 • 2 min read
Software definition is the next supercomputing step for the Met Office

Cloud and Infrastructure

Software definition is the next supercomputing step for the Met Office

Software-defined infrastructure can solve the partitioning challenge and boost security

clock 22 November 2022 • 2 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Met Office CIO discusses new £1.2bn supercomputer and its economic benefits

Charles Ewen, CIO of the Met Office, tells Computing that its new supercomputer, which will be supported by Microsoft, will bring £13.7 billion of economic benefit to the UK

clock 12 May 2021 • 1 min read

Leadership

Five tales of IT leadership in the time of Covid

IT leadership has been crucial to steering a course through the pandemic, and so has the presence of strong networks and trusted communities

clock 24 March 2021 • 10 min read

Cloud Computing

'What makes me laugh? "You're on mute!"' - 15 Questions with Met Office CIO Charles Ewen

Charles Ewen on his first ever job, why he decided on a career in technology and what advice he'd give his teenage self

clock 24 February 2021 • 2 min read

Leadership

Met Office CIO Charles Ewen: "If I've learned one thing, it's to be very cautious about predicting the future"

Ewen leads IT at the Met Office, and ironically acknowledges that there will always be a number of elements we can neither control or predict

clock 22 February 2021 • 2 min read

Public Sector

Deskflix Season 5: Public Sector

Join us on Tuesday 14th July to discuss cybersecurity, staff retention, managing IT budgets and more in the public sector

clock 01 July 2020 • 2 min read

Strategy

Is this the end for the office?

With no end in sight for mass remote working, how long until expensive commercial real estate gets axed? Computing speaks to IT leaders to find out how technology is informing the decision, whilst simultaneously being heavily impacted

clock 25 June 2020 • 9 min read

Server

UK invests £1.2bn in supercomputer to predict climate change impacts and severe weather

Government claims supercomputer will reap multi-billion pound economic benefits by offering better climate and weather forecasting

clock 17 February 2020 • 3 min read

Leadership

CIO Interview: Charles Ewen, CIO, Met Office

Ewen discusses supercomputers, and how the Met Office is trying to become "better, faster and cheaper"

clock 06 February 2018 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read