Globalisation may be out of fashion politically at the moment, but on the ground the trend continues and is even accelerating for many mid-market companies, according to Mike Ettling, CEO of ERP company Unit4.
Global delivery models, once the preserve of large multinationals, are now commonplace for mid-market professional services and software firms, he said. Many new companies are "born global", with o...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders