Chandrayaan-3: India becomes the first country to land a spacecraft on moon's south pole

The challenge of achieving a soft landing near the moon's southern pole became evident over the weekend as Russia crashed its Luna-25 rocket within the same region

Chandrayaan-3: India becomes the first country to successfully land a spacecraft on moon's south pole


Chandrayaan-3: India becomes the first country to successfully land a spacecraft on moon's south pole

India has become the first country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon's south pole.

The Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-3 made a perfect touchdown as planned at 18:04 local time (12:34 GMT) on Wednesday. Chandrayaan-3 was launched in mid-July, and the spacecraft entered the moon's...

