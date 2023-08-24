Chandrayaan-3: India becomes the first country to land a spacecraft on moon's south pole

India has become the first country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon's south pole.
The Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-3 made a perfect touchdown as planned at 18:04 local time (12:34 GMT) on Wednesday. Chandrayaan-3 was launched in mid-July, and the spacecraft entered the moon's...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders