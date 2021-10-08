How many climate plans are too many? In conversation with Amazon's Kara Hurst

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read

The climate is in trouble, and urgent action is needed to save it - and us. Amazon's head of worldwide sustainability talks to Roger Harrabin about the need to move fast and break targets

It seems that every time we hear or talk about climate change, we have to point out that not enough is being done. The plans lack ambition, the promised investments are too low, and everything is happening...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Going Novus: In conversation with UK IT finalist Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting UK

Flexibility breeds success: An interview with CSI, Cloud Excellence Awards winner

More on Wireless

What does the university of the future look like?
Education

What does the university of the future look like?

The pandemic has fundamentally changed how higher education is presented and received

Rachel Hayes
clock 04 October 2021 • 3 min read
Inspired by DevOps: how Heriot-Watt University is automating teaching and assessment of Computer Science
DevOps

Inspired by DevOps: how Heriot-Watt University is automating teaching and assessment of Computer Science

Faced with increased student numbers and remote learning, the Computer Science department needed to rethink its methods

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 17 August 2021 • 5 min read
Getting a head start securing the careers of tomorrow
Education

Getting a head start securing the careers of tomorrow

Universities and colleges must adapt their courses to take account of rapid change in the markets, driven by both technology and global events

Andrew Proctor
clock 08 April 2021 • 5 min read