The top-ten tenets of software quality assurance, part five: design
Design is all about applying the fundamental principles of engineering, believes Mark Wilson, in the latest in his ten-part series
I can't design software; I'm not a software architect, I'm a QA manager. But I've knocked about with people who are good designers, and I learned to read designs and code to see if they complied with the...
More on Leadership
Getting it right with influencer marketing and celebrity endorsements
Influencers can help brands reach audiences that might normally be out of their reach, but there are rules that need to be followed, warns Goodman Derrick partner Paul Herbert
Interview: Nimisha Patel, CIO of the Year
“I always wanted to be a CIO, but there were times I thought I would never make it,” says CIO of the Year Nimisha Patel
The top-ten tenets of software quality assurance, part four: Methods
A method should lead a project to the desired result without significant variation, with much of the thinking already been done for you, writes Mark Wilson
Travelex owner Finablr 'on verge of collapse' two months after ransomware outage
Travelex systems went down for a month following a ransomware outage launched on New Year’s Eve