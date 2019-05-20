Computing

Rachel Dunscombe - CEO, NHS Digital Academy

While still working as Director of Digital at Salford Royal, Dunscombe has also accepted a leadership role at the new NHS Digital Academy: a virtual institution established this year. Dunscombe says that this move towards digitising the NHS will "create significant improvements for both patients accessing NHS services and health professionals working within it."

