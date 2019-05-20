Computing

Anna Barsby - Chief Technical Director, Morrisons

Anna Barsby
What's your proudest work-related achievement of the last 12 months?

Colleague engagement moving from 58 per cent to 82 per cent.

What's the number one skill today's IT leaders need?

People leadership.

