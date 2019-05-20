Computing

Robin Aveline - Head of Enterprise Architecture, NatWest

In the head of enterprise architecture role at NatWest Markets at RBS since 2013, Aveline is responsible for handling the architectural impact of application rationalisation and business change programmes across RBS markets and ensuring that the target architecture is aligned with RBS's data, business and technology architectures.

Aveline is focused on adding resiliency and allowing IT departments to add value, including by setting up a single-core IT platform.

