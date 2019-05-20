Mike Downing - CTO, WPA

What's your proudest work-related achievement of the last 12 months?

Developing a leading-edge deep learning solution that has learned from the last five years' processing in order to carry out 50 per cent of the transactions in certain areas, freeing up staff to tackle more complex work.

What's the number one skill today's IT leaders need?

The ability to freely imagine, innovate and drive change.

How many people work in IT in your organisation?

60.

What's your top priority for the next 12 months?

To further develop the deep learning solution to increase automation.

What's your annual IT budget?

Confidential.