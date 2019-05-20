Tom Clark - CIO, Leeds Building Society

What's your proudest work-related achievement of the last 12 months?

Seeing the team recognised in the industry through external awards, in particular the shortlisting in Women in IT.

What's the number one skill today's IT leaders need?

Innovative thinking, which encapsulates critical questioning, ideation, risk evaluation and then execution at speed. We are now operating at a pace and in an environment where previous management approaches are not enough to succeed - this is where we have to face new opportunities and problems in new ways.

How many people work in IT in your organisation?

160 permanent plus up to 40 contract staff.

What's your top priority for the next 12 months?

We have some major and exciting projects under way that will change how we work, including digitisation and automation, so the top priority is to focus on delivery excellence.

What's your annual IT budget?

Confidential.